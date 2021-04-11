At least 6 dead in recent rash of violence in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Six different shootings with at least six dead — all just within a week.

Today, another shooting in Richmond, appears to be the seventh fatal shooting.

The Richmond Police Department’s Forensics Unit and EMS flooded the area along Stockton Road this afternoon after a report of a shooting came into Richmond Dispatch around 3:30 p.m.

At least one person is dead. There’s no word on any other injuries related to this incident.

The City of Richmond has seen a surge in violence beginning on April 4 — Easter Sunday.

On April 4, the first of two shootings in the 400 block of Gilmer Street occurred. RPD said they received a report of a shooting in the area at 6:40 p.m. When officers arrived, they found one victim dead at the scene. Police identified the victim as a 17-year-old male.

The following night, another shooting occurred on Gilmer Street. This time claiming the life of 20-year-old Cody Woodson. A suspect was last seen running west. Police are still trying to determine if the two shootings on Gilmer Street were related.

Violence continued throughout the city, overnight on Tuesday, April 6, when officers were called to the 600 block of Wickham Street for random gunfire. Officers found Ashley Wilbert, 21, found unresponsive in an alley. She was declared dead at the scene.

The morning of April 7, RPD arrived on the scene at the 500 block of Montvale Avenue around 4:30 a.m., for a reported shooting. Authorities found 18-year-old Vinshaun Johnson in the roadway, and officials pronounced him dead at the scene. Another victim, a teenage boy, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

RPD responded to Lynnhaven and Afton Avenue around 4:45 p.m. after a shooting occurred on April 8. Police identified 15-year-old JayWan Riley as the victim. His family said he was protecting his girlfriend from an abusive situation when he died. RPD has no suspect at this time.

On April 9, Officers responded to a call at North 1st Street and Baker Street around 3 a.m. for reports of a person shot. Officers arrived at a convenience store and found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney declined to speak with 8News on camera about the uptick in violence in the city. However, the mayor is taking to Twitter, tweeting “This week is a somber and heartbreaking reminder of the devastation gun violence creates in our community.”

