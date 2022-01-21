Where is Brittany Williams? Search continues after woman claims to be missing girl

A poster depicting Williams at the time of her disappearance. (Photo: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police are continuing their investigation of a 20 year-old missing persons case after a woman stepped forward claiming to be the missing girl.

Brittany Renee Williams was just 7 years old when she disappeared from a Henrico foster home specializing in children with Acquired Immuno-Deficiency Syndrome, or AIDS.

Kim Parker, who told police Brittany had been sent to live another family in California, was convicted of fraud and sentenced to ten years in prison for cashing assistance checks meant for the children in her care, according to online magazine Black Enterprise.

Virginia court records show that Parker was sentenced to exactly 12 years for medical benefits fraud. However, all but two years of the sentence were suspended.

Henrico Police said they received “new information” in June 2021 when a woman claimed that she was the missing girl, launching an extensive joint investigation with the FBI and Commonwealth’s Attorney seeking to verify her identity.

Now, after “a robust review of medical records, adoption records, consultation with Infectious Disease physicians, dozens of interviews, and DNA analysis,” police believe the woman who came forward is not in fact Brittany Renee Williams.

Police say the search for Williams continues, and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Henrico County Police at (804) 501-5000 or leave an anonymous tip with Crimestoppers at (804) 780-1000.