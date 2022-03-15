RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police are investigating the disappearance of the wife of a man killed by Richmond Police on March 6 after it was revealed she hasn’t been seen or heard from since March 3.

Lester Carlton Epps was shot by Richmond Police on the evening of March 6, 2022, after refusing to drop his firearm and making an “aggressive action” towards officers.

Officers had responded to reports of an “unknown armed individual” on the 1200 block of Garber Street in Richmond’s Fulton Hill neighborhood.

Epps and his wife, Tracy Lynn Epps, lived on the 6900 block of West Broad Street. When Richmond officers attempted to contact Tracy Epps as next-of-kin she was nowhere to be found.

Now, Henrico Police have opened a missing persons investigation into her disappearance. According to police, Tracy Epps hasn’t been seen by friends or family since March 3, and video footage recovered by Henrico Police prompted an immediate investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Henrico Police at (804) 501-4878.