Wife of Richmond shooting victim says she wants justice

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man is in the hospital after being shot multiple times in the East End Saturday afternoon.

Although the Richmond Police Department (RPD) has not identified the victim of the incident, Chamaura Barham Penn told 8News it was her husband, Ray’Quaan Ray’kim Penn, who was hit by six bullets at the corner of N 21st Street and Fairfield Avenue over the weekend.

“I heard six gunshots. He was shot all six times,” Chamaura Barham Penn said. “I didn’t really think nothing of it at first because, like I said, it’s not irregular to hear gunshots in this type of area. But then, when it’s someone you know, it’s different because it’s like my kids have to live here.”

Authorities confirmed that they received a call at approximately 4 p.m. on Saturday for a shooting. When they arrived on scene, police said they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

As of Monday night, RPD has not released suspect information.

Chamaura Barham Penn said she was working from home when she heard the shots ring out. But it wasn’t until she got a call from her husband’s mother that she was concerned.

“As soon as I went outside, like, not even five minutes later, the police were already setting up yellow tape,” Chamaura Barham Penn said. “I just froze. I panicked. I didn’t know what to do.”

Although Chamaura Barham Penn said their children were not home when the shooting happened, she remains concerned for their safety, as well as that of her husband.

“I’m scared for him,” she said. “It’s like, when I go in the hospital, he’s crying. He can’t talk, but it’s like every five minutes, he’s waking up, shaking, and I feel like every time he sleeps, that moment is replaying in his head over and over, and I don’t want him to feel like that.”

Chamaura Barham Penn told 8News that her husband is currently in the ICU on a breathing tube, after undergoing surgery the night of the shooting. She said that he is expected to recover, but is not likely to be home from the hospital for another month.

By that point, she said she hopes his shooter will have been caught.

“I’m trying to, potentially, spare somebody else the heartbreak of what me and his family’s going through,” Chamaura Barham Penn said. “I find myself happy one minute, thinking, like, ‘Okay, he’s okay. He’s good,’ and then, the next minute, I’m crying because he’s my best friend, my other half of me, and I feel like it’s not fair.”

Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

“I want justice served for my husband,” Chamaura said. “I feel like if this was your family member, you would want somebody to do something. You would want somebody to help.”