Wild ride at Powhatan construction site causes thousands of dollars in damage

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A wild ride for a group of people caused thousands of dollars in damage to a construction site in Powhatan County.

Powhatan investigators said some people took the keys to a construction vehicle, totaled a trailer and damaged some landscaping areas in the Tilman’s Farm subdivision.

Marilyn Durham, lieutenant with the Powhatan Sheriff’s Office, said the damages were estimated to be $3,500.

The portable bathroom toppled over.

Durham said the equipment belongs to contractors who were working on the road.

“The neighborhood has many houses and they’re always doing construction and building,” she said.

Her initial reaction to seeing the pictures of the aftermath, “It’s a lot of damage you know just to be driving around.”

Durham said investigators don’t have any suspect information right now, but they do know the individuals took a pair of keys with them..

“It was probably somebody that was inexperienced driving because they could have driven it anywhere,” she said. “That just lets me know that they probably didn’t know all the controls. Knew enough to get it started and moving but not enough to control it where it needed to go.”

The site was cleaned up the same day the damage was discovered.

If anyone has information about whoever did this, give the Powhatan Sheriff’s Office a call.