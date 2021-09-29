Witness sees woman pushed into vehicle at gas station on W. Hundred Road in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is looking for help finding more information about a “suspicious incident” that occurred on Tuesday morning.

According to police, a woman driving down West Hundred Road around 9:20 a.m. when she saw a man grab someone off the street and push them into their car.

The incident happened right outside of a Sunoco gas station. The witness told police that the man turned quickly into the gas station parking lot, left his car, grabbed a woman walking on the sidewalk and shoved her into a white four-door sedan.

It was too late for the witness to avoid merging onto the interstate but when she turned around and came back to the gas station to look for the sedan it was gone.

Police said the man driving the vehicle was described by the witness as white or maybe Hispanic with a heavy build. The woman he grabbed was described as either Hispanic or Asian with black hair, she was wearing a green shirt on Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.