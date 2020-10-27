Woman accused impersonating prosecutor, attempting to drop her own case

LITTLETON, N.H. (NEXSTAR)– A New Hampshire woman is accused of impersonating a prosecutor and falsifying documents to declare charges against her had been dropped, according to The New Hampshire Union Leader.
An indictment obtained by the newspaper alleges Lisa Landon, 33, submitted fake documents to court officials in three cases last year in an attempt to declare her drug possession and stalking case charges had been dropped.
According to the paper, Landon used the state’s electronic filing system to falsify the documents.
Hillsborough County prosecutors grew suspicious when they heard a state forensic examiner was scheduled to perform a competency evaluation on Landon. After a brief investigation, prosecutors quickly discovered multiple documents had been filed fraudulently.
According to the indictment, Landon also fraudulently filed an order to waive fees in a lawsuit she brought against the county. She also is accused of falsifying documents to halt guardianship proceedings involving her child.
Landon faces a charge of false personation and multiple charges of falsifying evidence. She also faces indictments for burglary and theft, according to the paper.
