Woman accused of using stolen credit card in Richmond for more than $5K worth of items

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police are looking to identify a woman who allegedly used a stolen credit card to buy thousands of dollars worth of merchandise in August.

Police said Friday that the credit card was taken on Aug. 20 and then used at several stores in the city that day. The suspect reportedly spent more than $5,000.

“The woman who used the card may not have known it was stolen,” Third Precinct Property Crimes Detective M. Williams said in a statement. “We would like to speak with her to determine how she came to be in possession of the card.”

Anyone with information that could be helpful to the investigation is asked to contact Detective M. Williams at (804) 646-1007 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com with tips. The P3 Tips App may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

