Woman airlifted to hospital following shooting in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A woman was airlifted to a nearby hospital with critical injuries following a shooting in Petersburg Tuesday afternoon.
Police say it happened in the 200 block Elm Street around 3:40 p.m.
Authorities tell 8News a woman was shot in the neck area and was med-flighted to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries. Investigators tell 8News the woman may have known the suspect.
There is no suspect information at this time, however, a vehicle may be possibly involved.
Anyone with details is asked to contact police tat (804) 861-1212.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.
