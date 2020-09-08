Woman airlifted to hospital following shooting in Petersburg

Petersburg Police responded to a shooting on Elm Street around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8.

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A woman was airlifted to a nearby hospital with critical injuries following a shooting in Petersburg Tuesday afternoon.

Police say it happened in the 200 block Elm Street around 3:40 p.m.

Authorities tell 8News a woman was shot in the neck area and was med-flighted to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries. Investigators tell 8News the woman may have known the suspect.

There is no suspect information at this time, however, a vehicle may be possibly involved.

Anyone with details is asked to contact police tat (804) 861-1212.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: