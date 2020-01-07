Woman allegedly hits man on head, stabs him during fight

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are searching for a woman who they say hit and stabbed a man during a fight.

Units responded to the 2400 block of Peter Paul Blvd for a report of an altercation.

“On scene, Officers located the victim, an adult male suffering from a laceration to his head (unknown weapon) and a stab wound to his arm,” Richmond Police Lt. William Brereton said.

The victim was taken to VCU medical for treatment. The woman was not on the scene when police arrived, but police did find out her identity.

Warrants for aggravated assault against the woman have been issued.