PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Albemarle County Police Department have arrested a woman who is accused of pepper-spraying an employee of a 7-Eleven in Prince William County.

According to Prince William Police, at around 1:20 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, an unknown woman was standing in front of the 7-Eleven at 17105 Old Stage Road in Dumfries asking customers for money. An employee of the store came out to confront the woman when a verbal altercation began.

The employee went back into the store and was followed by the woman and the altercation continued inside. The woman then took out a can of pepper spray and spritzed the employee before running out of the store.

About three weeks later, on Friday, April 28, police in Albemarle County located and arrested the woman. She was identified as Priscilla Lynn McLeod of Atlanta, Ga., and charged with assault with a caustic substance.