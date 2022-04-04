FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A woman has been arrested after shooting and assaulting two men at Cancun Margarita Bar & Grill in Fredericksburg last month.

On March 5, at around 12:00 a.m., the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting at Cancun Margarita Bar & Grill on Plank Road.

When deputies arrived, they discovered that a large fight had started in the restaurant before moving outside to the parking lot.

During the assault, one male victim was shot in the hip and another male victim suffered serious head injuries during the assault.

Detectives initially had several uncooperative witnesses but were able to provide a suspect using video surveillance footage.

On March 31, Adriana G. Hernandez was taken into custody by Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and King George County Sheriff’s Office.

Hernandez, 22, from King George County was arrested for two counts of malicious wounding, malicious wounding by mob and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Hernandez was taken before the Magistrate and incarcerated under no bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Both victims in the case have since been released from the hospital and the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office at 540-582-7115.