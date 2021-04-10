Woman arrested for malicious wounding in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Bureau of Police made an arrest in connection to a malicious wounding case.

On Saturday, April 10, around 8:36 a.m. Petersburg police responded to the 1600 block of Johnson Road, the Tanglewood Apartments for a disturbance inside a unit.

Once officer arrived on scene, they made contact with Brittany Carver.

Carver, 22, was arrested after officers noticed evidence that a struggle occurred. A man was located inside the apartment complex with a stab wound to his leg and hand. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

Carver was taken into custody and is being charged with aggravated malicious wounding. She is being held until her appearance in court.