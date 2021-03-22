Woman arrested for Petersburg robbery, police searching for second suspect

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Police Department is working to locate a man suspected of robbing someone at the Budget Inn in the 2100 block of Jamestown Drive. Another suspect has already been brought into custody in connection to the robbery.

PPD says they were called to the motel for reports of a person being robbed. The victim was located at the scene.

As police investigated they located and arrested 33-year-old Dezerae Ford. Ford was charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

They identified a second suspect, 43-year-old Lorenzo Walker, but were unable to bring him into custody. There are now warrants to arrest him for robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Police ask that anyone with information on Walker’s whereabouts to contact Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or use the p3tips.com.