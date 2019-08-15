Woman arrested for sex assaults inside Buffalo Wild Wings bathroom

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities say a woman has been arrested in connection with two sexual assaults that occurred at a Buffalo Wild Wings in Fredericksburg.

Nikesha Roy, 31, of Montross, Va. was arrested on four charges of sexual battery, one charge of sexual object penetration, and one charge of attempted sexual object penetration.

Police say the incidents happened during an event at the Carl D. Silver Parkway location around midnight Friday, Aug. 9 and 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10.

Both victims, who are not familiar with one another, report the suspect approached them and struck up a conversation. The suspect appeared intoxicated and asked the victims to accompany her to the restroom, police said.

Both victims escorted the suspect to the restroom where they were sexually assaulted, police said. One of the victims captured video footage of the suspect exiting the restaurant.

Roy turned herself in at Fredericksburg Police Headquarters and is currently being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.