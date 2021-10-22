Woman arrested hours after hit-and-run involving two pedestrians, dog in Danville, police say

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — A woman is facing multiple charges after being accused of intentionally hitting two people and a dog with a car in Danville Wednesday evening. Not only were both of the people injured, but the dog has gone missing.

A representative for the Danville Police Department told WFXR News that officers responded to the 500 block of Apollo Avenue for a hit-and-run shortly before 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 20.

According to the department, a burgundy Nissan SUV — driven by 49-year-old Anastasia Carroll Saunders — struck two residents and the dog they were walking and drove away from the scene.

Police say a 53-year-old Danville man sustained severe wounds to his legs and body from being hit and dragged by the vehicle. He was flown to a hospital to be treated for his injuries and is currently in stable condition.

The second victim, a 46-year-old woman from Danville, suffered minor lower leg injuries, officials say.

Authorities told WFXR News the investigation revealed that Saunders knew the male victim from a previous relationship and that hitting them with the car was an intentional act.

While fleeing the scene of the initial incident, police say Saunders struck another occupied vehicle, which did cause some damage, but no injuries.

Within hours of the hit-and-run, detectives reportedly tracked down both Saunders and the suspect vehicle.

According to police, Saunders has been charged with felony hit-and-run, as well as aggravated malicious wounding. As of this writing, authorities tell WFXR News she is still being held in the Danville City Jail.

Meanwhile, the Danville Fire Department is asking residents in Woodberry Hills and surrounding areas to keep an eye out for the dog that escaped the crash and ran away from the scene.

The dog — a gray pit bull named Nova with a white patch on its head — was last seen crossing the ball fields at Westwood School and heading toward Woodberry Hills, according to fire officials. However, there was also a pit bull sighting near Long John Silvers later Wednesday night.

The department says Nova is friendly, but may be injured. If you see a dog matching Nova’s description, you are asked to call 434-799-5111 and tell the dispatcher where you saw the dog.