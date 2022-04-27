HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 24-year-old woman has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in Henrico County Tuesday.
Ciera Hope Childress was arrested and charged with hit-and-run death not reported by the driver, possession of schedule I or II drugs, and a second offense in under five years of driving while intoxicated.
On April 26 at 9:21 a.m., Henrico Police responded to a hit-and-run crash in the area of Monument Avenue and Horsepen Road. A pedestrian was hit and later died after being taken to the hospital.
The pedestrian was identified as 61-year-old Thomas Sotos.
Henrico Police cited tips from social media posts as a helpful tool in locating the suspect.