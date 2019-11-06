Woman carrying baby accused of using stolen credit card at Richmond Target

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police need help identifying a woman accused of using a stolen credit card to make purchases around the city back in October.

The woman allegedly used the stolen credit card at the Target store on 5401 West Broad Steet and several Walmart and 7-Eleven locations.

Anyone with information about the identity of this suspect is asked to call Third Precinct Detective M. Williams at (804) 646-1007 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.

The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.