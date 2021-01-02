Woman charged after 7 children found in vacant Humboldt Park apartment

CHICAGO – Chicago police have charged a woman after seven children were found in a vacant apartment on the West Side.
31-year-old Jessie Hunt has been charged with seven counts of child endangerment.
Police said they were called to do a well being check at a building in the 700 block of North Trumbell Avenue in the city’s Humboldt Park neighborhood around 4 p.m. Friday. A person at the scene told police someone was inside a first floor apartment that was vacant.
Inside the apartment police said officers discovered seven children; a 14-year-old girl, an 11-year-old boy, a 7-year-old boy, a 6-year-old girl, a 4-year-old girl, a 5-year-old boy and a 23-month-old.
Police said all seven children were taken to the hospital in good condition.
Hunt is due in bond court Saturday. Police have not said what the woman’s relationship is to the children.
No other information was provided.
More Crime Coverage From 8News
- The Richmond Police Department (RPD) is investigating a Friday night shooting on Patterson Avenue.
- The U.S. Coast Guard suspended its search Friday for a boat with about 20 people on board that was three days overdue to arrive in Florida after leaving the Bahamas earlier this week.
- Video released to NewsNation affiliate WJW-TV takes you inside an Ohio jail showing corrections officers stopping an inmate they say tried to escape.
- NewsNation sat down for the first time on national TV with family and defense attorneys for both sides. Both teams are now asking the court of public opinion to hear them out and both sides are begging to be believed.
- Scammers are using a variety of online schemes to steal your stimulus check from you.
- Scams didn’t stop for COVID-19. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) serving Central Virginia released its list of the top three scams that emerged most frequently over the course of 2020, amid coronavirus-related lockdowns, remote working, and uncertainty about the future.
- As residents rang in the new year, bullets rang out across the City of Richmond.
- Prosecutors in the case against the four Minneapolis officers charged in the death of George Floyd requested that the trial delayed by three months.
- The Petersburg Police Department arrested two people, confiscated three firearms and seized large quantities of marijuana and cash from a residence on Wednesday.
- A police pursuit through the City of Richmond ended in a shooting on New Years Eve. A RPD officer shot the suspect after they pointed a gun at him. The suspect sustained non-life threatening injuries.