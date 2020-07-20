Woman charged in fatal chain-reaction crash in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A woman has been charged in a fatal six-vehicle crash that took place earlier this month on Arthur Ashe Boulevard.

According to Richmond police, officers responded to the 1200 block of North Arthur Ashe Boulevard for reports of crash involving six vehicles. A preliminary investigation revealed that five vehicles were stopped at a traffic light at Arthur Ashe Boulevard and West Leigh Street when a sixth vehicle traveling north on Arthur Ashe Blvd. ran into the back of one of the cars.

That car, occupied by a woman identified as Acacia L. Gross, went airborne and landed in a parking lot, police said. The collision caused a chain reaction crash, sending four people to the hospital.

Gross died from her injuries on July 12, police said in a release Monday, and the driver of the sixth vehicle, identified as Susan A. Bain, was arrested and charged with aggravated manslaughter.

Anyone who witnessed or who has information about the traffic accident is asked to call Detective G. Drago at (804) 646-1369 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.