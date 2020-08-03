Woman charged with attempted murder in Mosby Court shooting

Avante C. Dixon has been charged following a shooting in Mosby Court Friday.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A woman has been charged with attempted murder after shooting another woman in Mosby Court during an altercation.

Richmond detectives said the shooting happened in the 2000 block of Accommodation Street around 1:17 p.m. On the scene, officers found one woman suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

She was taken to a local hospital.

Detectives said the shooting happened during an altercation. Avante C. Dixon has been charged with attempted murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Anyone with information should call Major Crimes Detective A. Davila at (804) 646-6739 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.