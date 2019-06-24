1  of  5
Woman charged with attempted murder in Whitcomb Street shooting

Victim arrived at hospital with life-threatening injuries

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police arrested a 28-year-old woman wanted for shooting a man on Whitcomb Street this past weekend. Authorities praised the community for its help in tracking down the woman.

A man with a life-threatening gunshot wound arrived at the hospital on June 22 after being shot in the 2500 block of Whitcomb Street, police said.

Within hours of the shooting, officers arrested Ashleigh Parnell. She was charged with attempted murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

