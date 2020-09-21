Woman charged with child abuse and neglect after death of 3-year old

RUSTBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating a woman who is linked to the abuse, neglect and subsequent death of a 3-year old child.

The Sherriff’s Office said on Sept. 17, they were told a 3-year-old from Cladys, Va, had been airlifted to Roanoke-Carilion Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Law enforcement launched an investigation into the incident, and determined the child sustained the injures the day before at the hands of their caregiver.

Sadly, the 3-year-old did not survive, and succumbed to their injuries the next morning.

Officials learned the child was in the care of the Megan Paris, 30, when the injuries occurred, and on Sept. 17, arrested and charged Paris with child abuse and neglect.

The office said this is an ongoing investigation and additional charges may be filed.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Investigator M. Bryant, Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 434-332-9707 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

