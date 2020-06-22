Woman charged with killing husband in Buckingham County

Investigators arrested Given’s wife, 33-year-old Cristen Reeves Given, after an investigation. She has been charged with first-degree murder and is being held with bond at Piedmont Regional Jail. (photo courtesy of the Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office)

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia woman has been charged with murder in the shooting death of her husband in Buckingham County over the weekend.

According to the Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 300 block of Petersville Church Road, which is located in the Trents Mill part of the county, for a shooting in the area on June 20. County authorities, along with Virginia state police, found 33-year-old Chad Steven Given fatally shot when they arrived at the scene.

Investigators arrested Given’s wife, 33-year-old Cristen Reeves Given, after an investigation. She has been charged with first-degree murder and is being held with bond at Piedmont Regional Jail.

LATEST HEADLINES: