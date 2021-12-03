Woman dies weeks after possible domestic-related shooting in Richmond’s Carver neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A 22-year-old woman was shot in Richmond’s Carver neighborhood on Nov. 4 and after a weeks long fight for her life, she died at the hospital on Nov. 30.

According to Richmond Police, the life-threatening shooting occurred on West Marshall Street near Kroger and VCU’s Siegel Center at 10:49 p.m. on Nov. 4. At the scene of the shooting, police found Q Kharia Wilkerson suffering from a gunshot wound. She was unresponsive and first responders took her to the hospital for treatment.

The medical examiner is working to determine cause of death.

The suspect was identified on Friday by Richmond Police. According to a release, 28-year-old Marques Husband has been arrested in connection to the shooting. Police believe that the shooting was domestic-related.

Husband now faces charges for malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and abduction.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call Major Crimes Detective Ripley at (804) 646-0423 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.