Woman ends up in ditch after DUI in dangerous road conditions

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department arrested a woman for driving under the influence after her car was found in a ditch.

Police said they found the woman in a ditch at the 8200 block of Janke Road at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning. The woman was in the driver’s seat unharmed and was taken to Chesterfield County Jail.

The Department said she was charged with a DUI.

