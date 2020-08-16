CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department arrested a woman for driving under the influence after her car was found in a ditch.
Police said they found the woman in a ditch at the 8200 block of Janke Road at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning. The woman was in the driver’s seat unharmed and was taken to Chesterfield County Jail.
The Department said she was charged with a DUI.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- TRAFFIC ALERT: Standstill traffic on I-85 in Petersburg
- Woman ends up in ditch after DUI in dangerous road conditions
- Norfolk Police Chief Boone Zooms with inmates as part of ‘Second Chances’ program
- StormTracker 8: Flood Warning for RVA through noon
- 3 arrested after Louisiana Chili’s hostess says she was attacked over COVID guidelines