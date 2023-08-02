RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting that seriously injured a woman early Wednesday morning.

According to a member of the department, police responded to the 1600 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike near Fairfield Way at 12:27 a.m. on Aug. 2. Upon arrival, officers found a woman with life-threatening injuries.

No information was released about any potential suspects, the victim’s identity or a potential motive.

Police are still investigating. If you have any information, contact the Richmond Police Department at 804-646-5112.

This is a developing story.