Woman identified in Stockton Street homicide

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC)– Richmond police are investigating after a woman was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound on Saturday night.
Authorities identified Sara Andrews, a woman in her twenties as the victim.
Around 8:48 P.M. police were called out to the 3300 block of Stockton Street for the report of a person down.
Police said the woman was dead at the scene. A medical examiner will determine an official cause of death.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
More Crime Coverage From 8News
- Police responded to calls of shots fired Saturday night and found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers from Richmond Police Department arrived at the scene on the 2000 block of Maury Street, where they found the victim and transported them to a nearby hospital for treatment
- The Henrico County Police Department is investigating a disturbing letter from a known hate group delivered to a resident in Sandston.
- The Ettrick Deli of River Road in Chesterfield County has been burglarized for the fifth time in three months, and now police in Chesterfield are looking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in the most recent break-in.
- More than 10 years after Samantha Clarke went missing from her home in Orange County, investigators are reclassifying the case as an abduction and murder investigation.
- Officials are reporting a possible bomb threat at the Virginia Supreme Court in downtown Richmond.
- MONROE, Wis. (AP) — A 16-year-old boy has admitted fatally shooting his newborn daughter and leaving her body inside a fallen tree in the woods in southern Wisconsin, according to prosecutors. Logan Kruckenburg-Anderson, of Albany, is charged as an adult with first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse. He's being held on $1 million bail […]
- A U.S. Navy SEAL has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter for his role in the hazing death of a U.S. Army Green Beret in Africa.
- 35-year-old Cornelle Parker and 31-year-old Meredith Williams were arrested on drug charges, in Stafford, in addition to being wanted for outstanding warrants.
- A Philadelphia judge has denied a request to revoke bail for two Virginia men who traveled to the Pennsylvania Convention Center where votes were being counted and were arrested originally on weapons charges, despite prosecutors’ objections that they attended a rally last week that turned into a violent siege of the U.S. Capitol building.
- What we know about the about people arrested after photos, video showed them at the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot.