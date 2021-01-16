Woman identified in Stockton Street homicide

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC)– Richmond police are investigating after a woman was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound on Saturday night.

Authorities identified Sara Andrews, a woman in her twenties as the victim.

Around 8:48 P.M. police were called out to the 3300 block of Stockton Street for the report of a person down.

Police said the woman was dead at the scene. A medical examiner will determine an official cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.