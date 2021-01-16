Woman identified in Stockton Street homicide

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC)– Richmond police are investigating after a woman was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound on Saturday night.

Authorities identified Sara Andrews, a woman in her twenties as the victim.

Around 8:48 P.M. police were called out to the 3300 block of Stockton Street for the report of a person down. 

Police said the woman was dead at the scene. A medical examiner will determine an official cause of death. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

More Crime Coverage From 8News

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events