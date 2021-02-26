Woman from Virginia arraigned in New York for international parental kidnapping

FILE – Lisa Miller answers questions about her custody battle during a news conference at the State Capitol on Thursday, April 17, 2008, in Richmond, Va. Federal court records say that Miller was taken into federal custody Jan. 27, 2021. She is awaiting transfer to Buffalo, New York, where she was indicted in 2014 on international parental kidnapping charges. Miller allegedly fled the United States for Nicaragua in 2009 rather than share custody of her child with her former same-sex partner. (AP Photo/Lisa Billings, file)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WRIC/AP) — A woman who was originally from Virginia was returned to the United States from Nicaragua and arraigned in New York for international parental kidnapping.

Lisa Miller, 52, formerly of Virginia, has been charged with conspiracy and international parental kidnapping, according to the offices U.S. Attorneys James P. Kennedy Jr. of the Western District of New York and Christina E. Nolan of the District of Vermont. These charges have a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Miller fled with her daughter Isabella, who 7-years-old, in order to prevent her partner, Janet Jenkins, from visiting their child. The announcement said both women had parental rights over Isabella.

According to a 2014 indictment, Miller conspired with co-defendants Kenneth Miller and Timothy Miller in 2009 to flee the U.S. to Nicaragua. The announcement said Philip Zodhiates organized the kidnapping of the seven-year-old daughter, and also assisted in the recruitment of Mennonite Pastor Kenneth Miller.

Timothy Miller purchased a one-way plane ticket for Lisa Miller and her daughter to travel from Toronto, Ontario to Nicaragua. Upon the mother and daughter’s arrival in Nicaragua, Timothy Miller assisted them financially including providing her with shelter.

The Attorney’s offices said Lisa Miller, who was believed to have been living in Nicaragua with her daughter since 2009, surrendered to officials at the U.S. Embassy in Nicaragua this year. The Associated Press reported that according to Federal court records, Miller was taken into federal custody Jan. 27.

Miller was arraigned at 1 p.m. on Feb. 26, before the U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael J. Roemer in the Western District of New York.

The indictment against Lisa Miller is the culmination of an investigation by the Vermont Office of the U.S. Marshal’s Service, and the Vermont Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, according to the announcement. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Michael DiGiacomo and Paul Van de Graaf will be handling the case.

The offices said the three other coconspirators have already been tried and charged for their roles in this case. In 2017 Zodhiates was charged and convicted for international parental kidnapping and conspiracy to commit international parental kidnapping. He was sentenced to 36 months in prison.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this story.