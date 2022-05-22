HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police Department is investigating after a shooting incident occurred near the Fulton Hill neighborhood in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A little before 2:30 a.m., Henrico Police responded to the 1600 block of Shirleydale Ave for a reported shooting.

Upon their arrival, officers spoke with individuals inside the residence who said they had been asleep but were awakened by the sound of gunfire.

A woman was found at the scene with non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital.

Henrico Police reported that the gunshots were fired into an occupied dwelling.

The incident remains under investigation by Henrico County Police. Anyone with information regarding the shooting or the whereabouts of any suspects involved is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-4829 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 and online at P3Tips.com.