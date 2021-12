RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A woman was taken to the hospital following a shooting on Warwick Road in Richmond. She is expected to recover from her injuries.

The Richmond Police Department responded to the scene on Wednesday evening. They have not identified a suspect yet and are working to learn more about the crime.

A car was towed away from the scene but Richmond Police did not confirm it was related to the shooting.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.