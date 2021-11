HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A woman and a juvenile male were shot in Henrico County on Wednesday morning.

Just before noon, Henrico Police responded to reports of a shooting on the 300 block of Newbridge Road.

The two people who were shot were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate.

This is a breaking news story and 8News will update when more information is available.

Photos: Paul Nevadomski/WRIC

