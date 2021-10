HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)– Henrico Police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead Friday night.

Police told 8news, officers responded to a home in the 2200 block of Shirleydale Avenue just before 10:45 p.m. When they arrived, they found a woman dead.

According to Henrico Police, the woman was found dead after a ‘domestic dispute.’

Police are not looking for any suspects at this time.

This is a developing story.