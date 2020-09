RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) —A woman is dead after being shot Wednesday morning in Richmond’s East End.

Richmond Police responded to North 25th and Venable Streets at about 2:45 a.m. for reports of a person shot. Once on scene, they found a woman with gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have made at this time.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

This story is developing. Stay with 8News for updates.