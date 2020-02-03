Woman leads police in chase from Prince George to Hopewell

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A woman is behind bars after leading police on a short chase from Prince George into Hopewell.

The chase started on Cousin’s Avenue in Prince George. Prince George police officers tried to pull the woman over for an equipment violation and then discovered there was a warrant out for her arrest in another jurisdiction.

Officers said the woman drove off before they could take her into custody. She later crashed into two police cars. Police said she was arrested and is facing charges.

