Woman pleads guilty to 2nd-degree murder in fatal Shockoe Bottom hit-and-run

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A woman charged in a fatal hit-and-run in Shockoe Bottom last year will be sentenced in November after pleading guilty to second-degree murder.
Shiauna M. Harris was arrested in June 2019 following a hit-and-run that killed 22-year-old Shanice A. Woodberry and injured three others. Police said the incident occurred on June 26,2019, near the intersection of 18th and Main streets.
Video taken from the scene showed a car that witnesses said hit people who were in the street before circling back and hitting more pedestrians.
According to online court records, Harris pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, two counts of malicious wounding and hit-and-run. A reckless driving charge was dropped in the plea deal. Harris will be sentenced Nov. 16.
