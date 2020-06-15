Woman pleads guilty to 2nd-degree murder in fatal Shockoe Bottom hit-and-run

Shiauna M. Harris was arrested in June 2019 following a hit-and-run that killed 22-year-old Shanice A. Woodberry and injured three others. Police said the incident occurred on June 26,2019, near the intersection of 18th and Main streets. (photo of Harris courtesy of Richmond police)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A woman charged in a fatal hit-and-run in Shockoe Bottom last year will be sentenced in November after pleading guilty to second-degree murder.

Shiauna M. Harris was arrested in June 2019 following a hit-and-run that killed 22-year-old Shanice A. Woodberry and injured three others. Police said the incident occurred on June 26,2019, near the intersection of 18th and Main streets.

Video taken from the scene showed a car that witnesses said hit people who were in the street before circling back and hitting more pedestrians.

According to online court records, Harris pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, two counts of malicious wounding and hit-and-run. A reckless driving charge was dropped in the plea deal. Harris will be sentenced Nov. 16.

