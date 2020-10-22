Woman sentenced for intentionally starting house fire that killed husband

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Stafford County woman will serve more than 35 years behind bars after intentionally killing her husband by burning his body.
Lisa Schulken Bartosch killed her husband, Schott Michael Bartosch, by pouring gasoline on him and setting him on fire, according to a 2017 investigation by Stafford County deputies.
The fire occurred on May 1 at a home on Devonshire Lane in the Hampton Oaks subdivision of Stafford County.
Bartosch’s husband later died from his injuries on May 29, according to deputies.
Lisa Schulken Bartosch pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in Sept. 2019. She was sentenced Thursday, Oct. 22, to 51 years behind bars with 13 years and nine months suspended.
More Crime Coverage From 8News
- HAVE YOU SEEN THIS MAN? The Hanover County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man suspected of stealing from vehicles on Oct. 7.
- The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating a bomb threat made during a virtual Physical Education class for Tomahawk Creek Middle School.
- POWHATAN, Va. (WRIC) — A Powhatan County woman is facing two years in prison for the torture and killing of a 10-month-old pit bull in 2019. According to a release, 21-year-old Yasmine Burton was sentenced Thursday by Judge Paul Cella. The ruling includes three years suspended, which will allow Burton a probation period. If she […]
- CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are seeking public assistance in identifying the possible subject involved in the theft of multiple paddle boards from Tarrington Riverfront Park. According to a release, multiple boards were stolen last week after the locks were cut. Chesterfield County Police say surveillance photos were captured around 1 a.m. on Monday, […]
- Man accused of raping 11-year-old arrested after leaving pregnant victim at ER, sheriff's office saysLouisiana deputies arrested a man accused of raping and impregnating an 11-year-old girl after he dropped her off at the hospital Sunday.
- Richmond Police Department's First Precinct is sweeping dangerous guns off the streets.
- RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has arrested a man linked to a shooting that happened outside the Food Lion on Jahnke Road last month. Jermanny Hernandez turned himself in to detectives yesterday. He is charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. The shooting took […]
- A 30-year-old Louisa County man will spend a decade behind bars after pleading guilty to drugs and weapons charges.
- An 18-year-old linked to a September shooting in Chesterfield is now behind bars, according to police
- FORT HOOD, Texas – The U.S. Army briefed the family of Vanessa Guillén on the results of the line of duty investigation into her death. This investigation concluded that Vanessa’s death was "in the line of duty." The Army conducts a line of duty determination for all soldier deaths. This determination establishes that the Guillén […]