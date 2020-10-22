Woman sentenced for intentionally starting house fire that killed husband

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Stafford County woman will serve more than 35 years behind bars after intentionally killing her husband by burning his body.

Lisa Schulken Bartosch killed her husband, Schott Michael Bartosch, by pouring gasoline on him and setting him on fire, according to a 2017 investigation by Stafford County deputies.

The fire occurred on May 1 at a home on Devonshire Lane in the Hampton Oaks subdivision of Stafford County.

Bartosch’s husband later died from his injuries on May 29, according to deputies.

Lisa Schulken Bartosch pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in Sept. 2019. She was sentenced Thursday, Oct. 22, to 51 years behind bars with 13 years and nine months suspended.

