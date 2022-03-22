COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — A woman was sent to the hospital last Sunday evening in what Colonial Heights police are now saying was a “Domestic Related Shooting.”

Officers responded around 7:20 pm to reports of a shooting on Glenview Avenue, and found a woman inside a home there suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to VCU Medical Center, and her condition is unknown at this time.

Officers identified the suspect in the shooting as Mark Alan Nance, 62, the woman’s husband.

Nance had fled the scene of the shooting, barricading himself in a garage behind the home. The officers, with aid from specially-trained officers from Chesterfield County, negotiated with Nance for several hours, until just after 1:00 am, when Nance apparently shot himself.

Nance was transported to VCU Medical Center, and his condition at this time is also unknown. He has been charged with malicious wounding.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to call Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.