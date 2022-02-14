Woman shot in northeast Richmond expected to be okay

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department responded to the Highland Park area Monday evening for a shooting.

According to RPD, a woman was taken to the hospital after the shooting. She had non-life threatening injuries.

The police department was called to the shooting at around 6:20 p.m. They said it occurred on Magnolia Street near Rady Street.

Richmond Police have not identified a suspect and said they are accepting information from the public.

When 8News crews searched for the scene, police were also investigating on Maryland Avenue.