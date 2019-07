RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A woman was taken to the hospital Tuesday with critical injuries after being shot in Richmond.

Officers responded to the 2200 block of Summer Hill Avenue at 2:46 p.m. for reports of a shooting, Richmond Police said. Authorities found a woman, who was not identified, with an apparent gunshot wound.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

