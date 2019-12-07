Breaking News
25-year-old woman shot in Richmond's southside, police say

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A woman is recovering after a shooting last night in Richmond’s southside.

Officers were called to the 3000 block of Laurelbrook Drive around 10 p.m. Friday, December 6.

When they arrived, they found a 25-year-old woman suffering a gunshot wound.

The woman was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay. There is no known suspect at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for Updates.

