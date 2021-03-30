Woman shot on Westover Village Drive in Richmond

Police investigation on Westover Village Drive off of German School Road in Richmond. (Photo by 8News Photographer Jacob Sexton )

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One woman was treated for non-life threatening injuries following a shooting in Richmond on Tuesday.

According to the Richmond Police Department, officers were called to the Westover neighborhood for reports of random gunfire around 2 p.m. When officers got to the 5800 block of Westover Village Drive they found a scene, but no victim.

Soon after they located the scene, another call came in that a woman had been shot there and taken away from the scene. She was found in the 3200 block of Snead Road.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Shooting victim found in the 3200 block of Snead Road. (Photo by 8News Photographer Jacob Sexton)

Police ask that anyone with information about the shooting call Major Crimes Detective M. DiSalvo at 804-646-3930 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.