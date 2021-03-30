Woman shot on Westover Village Drive in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One woman was treated for non-life threatening injuries following a shooting in Richmond on Tuesday.
According to the Richmond Police Department, officers were called to the Westover neighborhood for reports of random gunfire around 2 p.m. When officers got to the 5800 block of Westover Village Drive they found a scene, but no victim.
Soon after they located the scene, another call came in that a woman had been shot there and taken away from the scene. She was found in the 3200 block of Snead Road.
The woman was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police ask that anyone with information about the shooting call Major Crimes Detective M. DiSalvo at 804-646-3930 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.