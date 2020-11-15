Woman struck by accidental gunfire, Richmond police say

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police say a woman was struck by accidental gunfire Saturday night.
According to police, officers were called to the 3800 block of Guilder Lane around 5:20 p.m. “Further investigation revealed there was a struggle over a firearm and an adult female was struck by gunfire accidentally,” said Capt. Greer S. Gould, a spokesperson with Richmond Police Department.
The shooting victim was taken to a nearby hospital and non-life-threatening injuries.
