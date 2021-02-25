Woman turns herself in for charges relating to Chesterfield County Jail drug scheme

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office took Erica Freeman-Butler into custody on Thursday evening, days after she was charged with conspiracy/delivery of drugs to a prisoner.

According to the CCSO, she voluntarily reported to the jail.

Freeman-Butler is faced with a Class 5 Felony charge that can carry up to 10 years in prison. She has been released on a $1,500 and will appear in court on March 2 at 9 a.m.

Freeman-Butler and five others were charged for their roles in a “complex scheme” to get drugs into the Chesterfield County Jail.

According to the sheriff’s office, one of the schemes involved sending legal mail containing drugs into the jail. Legal mail, unlike general mail, is not examined by deputies upon arrival.

“One search of an inmate’s possessions recovered one legal letter that had been delivered that was found to contain almost two dozen Suboxone strips which are a sublingual film placed under the tongue,” the sheriff’s office said in a release. “These strips are easily concealed in between paper, under postage stamps, and even under envelope flaps making them difficult to see through the use of x-ray technology.”