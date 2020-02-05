Woman wanted for shoplifting from Carytown clothing store

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Detectives in Richmond need the public’s help to identify a woman who recently stole items from a clothing store in Carytown.

At approximately 4:10 p.m. on Sunday, January 19, officers responded to Zest Clothing & Co., located at 3140 W Cary Street, for a reported shoplifting incident. The suspect took several items into a fitting room, stuffed them into her purse, and walked out of the store.

Detectives believe she then came back the next weekend and stole from the store again.

Anyone with information about the identity of this suspect is asked to call Third Precinct Detective D. Osbourne at (804) 646-1069 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

