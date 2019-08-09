Woman wanted for using counterfeit $100 bills at several businesses

Authorities need help identifying a woman suspected of using counterfeit money at several stores in South Hill.

Police said the woman ‘passed or attempted to pass’ counterfeit $100 bills at the Kangaroo convenience store, Family Dollar and Dollar General. She is also of suspecting of passing a counterfeit bill in Chase City.

“The bills appear to be bleached $10 bills and then edited to appear as $100 bills,” the South Hill Police Department said. “They look and feel authentic and will pass a counterfeit pen detector test. Holding them up to a light reveals the $10 bill underneath.”

The suspect is described as a skinny black female in her 20’s with a ponytail. She was last seen wearing a UNC hat, black shirt and possibly dark green shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Hill Police at (434) 447-3104.