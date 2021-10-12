Woman wanted on felony eluding, hit-and-run charges in New Kent

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — New Kent County deputies are looking for a 44-year-old woman who is wanted on several charges, including felony eluding law enforcement and felony hit-and-run.

She also has other outstanding warrants, according to the New Kent County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities are looking for Angela Marie Douglas, who is a 44-year-old woman about 5 feet 5 inches tall and 120 pounds.

Douglas frequents the Woodhaven Shores neighborhood in New Kent as well as the east end of Henrico County.

Anyone with information on Douglas’ whereabouts should contact the New Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 804-966-9500 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.