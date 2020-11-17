Woman who struck 5 with car, killed 1, sentenced in Virginia

Shiauna M. Harris was arrested in June 2019 following a hit-and-run that killed 22-year-old Shanice A. Woodberry and injured three others. Police said the incident occurred on June 26,2019, near the intersection of 18th and Main streets. (photo of Harris courtesy of Richmond police)

RICHMOND, Va. — A woman has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for driving her car into a crowd outside a nightclub in Shockoe Bottom.

Shiauna M. Harris pleaded guilty earlier this year to killing Shanice Woodberry with her car and maliciously wounding several others in the crowd. But at her sentencing on Monday, Harris still insisted that she didn’t know she hit anyone when she fled in fear from a death threat.

Prosecutors say Harris drove into the crowd in June 2019 after a fight that started at a lounge in Richmond spilled outside. She pleaded guilty earlier this year.