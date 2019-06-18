Woman with gun arrested, charged in Lee Bridge incident that lasted 6 hours

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A woman has been arrested and charged in connection to an incident that led the Lee Bridge to be shut down for several hours Monday.

Richmond Police first received a call at about 2 a.m. for a suspicious vehicle parked at the north end of Lee Bridge. Police say a woman was having a “mental health crisis” and was in need of medical attention. According to authorities, the woman was threatening to harm herself and there were reports of shots fired.

By the time officers arrived at the bridge, the woman had walked to the Virginia War Memorial. The woman, identified as Alexis Cosimo, was found with a handgun at the scene, leading the SWAT team to attempt to negotiate with her, Richmond Police said.

Six hours later, the situation was resolved without any injuries. Cosimo has been charged with brandishing a firearm, discharging a firearm in a public place and disorderly conduct.

