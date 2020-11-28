Woman’s body found in water in Ocean View in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A woman’s body was found in the water in Ocean View Friday afternoon, Norfolk Police said.
The call came in reporting the incident around 2:50 p.m. near 13th View Street, dispatchers said.
Dispatchers said the body was found in the water near a boat ramp.
Police are investigating the incident as an undetermined death.
There’s limited information at this time.
